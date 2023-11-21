Man shot to death inside of Broward warehouse complex, deputies say. Shooter is in custody

David Goodhue
·1 min read
MH

A man was shot and killed inside a warehouse complex Tuesday afternoon in Broward, according to the sheriff’s deputies. The shooter is in custody.

It happened shortly before 2 p.m. at 6501 Nob Hill Road in Tamarac, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Deputies and Tamarac Fire Rescue paramedics arrived at the building where they found a man with a gunshot wound, BSO spokeswoman Claudinne Caro said.

Paramedics took the man, who has not been named, to a hospital, where Caro said doctors pronounced him dead.

“BSO’s Homicide Unit detectives responded and are currently investigating this incident,” Caro said.

This report will be updated as more information becomes available.

Recommended Stories