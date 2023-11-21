Man shot to death inside of Broward warehouse complex, deputies say. Shooter is in custody

A man was shot and killed inside a warehouse complex Tuesday afternoon in Broward, according to the sheriff’s deputies. The shooter is in custody.

It happened shortly before 2 p.m. at 6501 Nob Hill Road in Tamarac, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Deputies and Tamarac Fire Rescue paramedics arrived at the building where they found a man with a gunshot wound, BSO spokeswoman Claudinne Caro said.

Paramedics took the man, who has not been named, to a hospital, where Caro said doctors pronounced him dead.

“BSO’s Homicide Unit detectives responded and are currently investigating this incident,” Caro said.

This report will be updated as more information becomes available.