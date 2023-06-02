Man shot to death inside Loganville home; woman taken into custody, police say

Snellville police say a man was found dead inside a home in Loganville on Friday afternoon.

Police said they were called to reports of a shooting on Summit Pond Circe around 1 p.m.

A man was found dead inside the home. His identity has not been released.

Police said a woman inside the home was taken into custody. She was not identified.

It’s unclear if she’s facing any charges.

Crime scene tape was strung up outside of a large single-family home Friday afternoon.

The investigation is ongoing.

