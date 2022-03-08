Man shot to death in Kansas City, Kansas; person of interest in custody: police

A man was killed in a daylight shooting that occurred Monday in the Quindaro Bluffs neighborhood of Kansas City, Kansas, according to police.

Police officers were called around 2:46 p.m. to the 3800 block of Leavenworth Road on a reported shooting, Nancy Chartrand, a police spokeswoman, said in a statement. There officers found an adult male inside a vehicle suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Chartrand said. Police officers took a woman described as a person of interest at the scene of the shooting into custody, Chartrand said.

The killing is being investigated by the department’s Major Case Unit. Police are asking anyone with information to call the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS.