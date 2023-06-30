Man shot to death in Kansas City neighborhood, marking the city’s 100th killing of the year

A man died after being shot in a neighborhood on Kansas City’s East Side, marking the city’s 100th homicide of the year, according to data tracked by The Star.

Just before 1 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a shooting at East 43rd Street and College Avenue, said Officer Donna Drake, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department.

Arriving officers found the victim who was suffering from gunshot wounds, Drake said. Officers immediately began rending aid to the victim. When an emergency medical crew arrived, they declared the victim dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators responded to the area and were collecting evidence and speaking to any witnesses.

The killing keeps Kansas City on pace for its deadliest year, according to data tracked by The Star, which includes fatal police shootings. There were 74 killings by this time last year, which ended as the second-deadliest year on record with 171 killings.

In 2020, 182 lives were lost, the most homicides ever recorded. By this time that year, the city had reported 97 homicides.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call detectives at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information provided to TIPS which leads to an arrest in the case.

Kansas City police are working with Partners for Peace in all of the city’s homicide investigations to monitor risks for retaliation and provide social services to those affected.