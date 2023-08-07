Man shot to death in Lake Park; PBSO detectives seek person who fled scene

LAKE PARK — Detectives with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office are looking for the person who shot a man to death in Lake Park on Sunday night.

They did not immediately identify the victim, whose body they found on the 800 block of Jasmine Drive, a residential neighborhood off 10th Street and about one-third of a mile northwest of town hall.

The shooting took place just before 7:30 p.m., the sheriff's office said in a news release.

It does not yet know a motive for the shooting.

Investigators said they have identified a person they want to interview but who fled from the scene before deputies arrived. The victim knew that person, they said.

Tom Elia is an editor at The Palm Beach Post, overseeing coverage of public safety, the courts and Palm Beach County’s northern and western communities. You can reach him at telia@pbpost.com. Support local journalism: Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Lake Park shooting leaves 1 dead; PBSO detectives seek person who fled