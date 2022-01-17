🌱 Man Shot to Death + Lion Crawls Into Someone's Backyard

Welcome back, Las Vegas! Let's get you started this Tuesday with everything you need to know going on around Las Vegas today.

A man was shot to death in the doorway of his own home in southwest Las Vegas. The 49-year-old man's name has not been disclosed, and police are still talking to family, friends, and neighbors who were nearby during the time of his death. The assailant has still not been found, but authorities will keep the public updated. (Las Vegas Review-Journal) A mountain lion had to be euthanized in a west Las Vegas neighborhood after it crawled into someone's backyard. Last Monday at around 9:00 AM, officers responded to the reports of people claiming that there was a mountain lion on the loose in their neighborhood. After the lion was contained in the backyard, authorities were able to euthanize it to preserve the safety of everyone in the neighborhood. (KTNV Las Vegas) Piroshky Piroshky is a Seattle-based bakery that will be hosting a pop-up event in Las Vegas during the month of Feb. This bakery is well renowned and has even been featured on Anthony Bourdain's "No Reservations." Piroshky Piroshky has some of the best Russian pastries. If you are interested, you can order online now for pick up at their pop-up shop! (FOX5 Las Vegas)

The US National Weather Service of Las Vegas Nevada wants to update everyone on their weather predictions for this week! Yesterday was a partly sunny day with temperatures above the seasonal average. During the days to follow, they say to expect even warmer weather. (Facebook)

The City of Las Vegas Government took time yesterday to remember the great Martin Luther King Jr. They are encouraging everyone to reflect and ask themselves "What are you doing for others?" For a picture of the Martin Luther King, Jr. statue, please go check out their post! (Facebook)

Vegas Chamber is asking everyone who is interested in watching Southern Nevada business thrive to consider applying for their open Business Development Executive (BDE) position. As BDE, one would recruit, retain, and develop business. Learn more about it on their site!(Facebook)

