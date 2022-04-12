Man shot to death at Lynnwood park was retiree caught in crossfire; police asking for public’s help

Lynnwood police said a man who was found shot to death in his car at a Lynnwood park was a 70-year-old innocent bystander who was caught in the middle of an argument between two teenagers and two other unidentified people.

Carl Bridgmon was in his car at Daleway Park off 64th Avenue West at 2:13 p.m. on April 5 when he was shot and killed.

Bridgmon’s family told police the retiree visited the park frequently.

Police said the two teenagers were identified and contacted, but officers are looking for two people who fled the park in a black sedan after the shooting.

Detectives said they have identified and contacted witnesses but believe there is an additional witness who may have left the park in a car.

Police are asking that person to come forward to share any information they might have.

Anyone with surveillance cameras who lives in the area of Daleway Park, located at 19015 64th Ave. W., is asked to check their cameras for images of a black sedan on Tuesday, April 5 between the hours of 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

If you have information about the shooting or video showing the events surrounding Bridgmon’s shooting, you’re asked to call Det. Jackie Arnett at 425-670-5669 or email her at jarnett@lynnwoodwa.gov. She does not accept text messages.

