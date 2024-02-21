Man shot to death in Makaha was owner of Ohikilolo Ranch

Feb. 21—The 39-year-old man shot and killed Saturday during a dispute over a calf he was raising was the beloved owner of the Ohikilolo Ranch and was on the way to celebrate his anniversary with his wife.

The victim, Cranston Pia, was raising the calf in a pen, where it was attacked by a dog. Pia's mother was calling 911 as the calf was attacked and said she witnessed her son get shot in the head, according to sources.

"Our family is devastated to have lost Cranston who was on his way home to take Kristen to a surprise anniversary dinner date before he was shot to death at the ranch, " read a statement from the Pia ohana. "As the police continue their investigation we want to thank all those who have reached out in disbelief and for their support and aloha. Cranston was a loving father, husband, son, and Kristen's best friend and soulmate—we miss him immensely."

Lt. Deena Thoemmes, head of HPD's homicide detail, said during a Sunday afternoon news conference that police think the killing was not random and started with an argument.

On Sunday, HPD announced it had arrested a 17-year-old boy at 5 :20 p.m. in connection with the Makaha murder investigation. Two other juveniles who were reportedly with the 17-year-old Saturday did not participate in the altercation, police said.

District 8 Crime Reduction Unit Officers located and arrested the juvenile in the Waianae area, according to a police highlight. The arrest was made without incident, police said.

In addition to owning the ranch, Pia worked as a heavy equipment mechanic at Oahu Transit Services. He is survived by wife Kristen and a daughter.

Ohikilolo Ranch is a "beautiful Hawaiian leeward coastal ranch in Waianae, " featuring mountain vistas overlooking Ohikilolo Valley and the Pacific Ocean with a mile of coastline, according to its website. The ranch raises cattle, grows kiawe trees and ships harvested firewood products in Hawaii and to the mainland.