Man shot to death on Manhattan street

A man was shot to death on a Manhattan street Thursday, according to police.

The victim was near the intersection of E. 125th St. and Lexington Ave. in East Harlem when gunfire rang out around 2:55 p.m., cops said.

Police responding to a 911 call found the victim unconscious and shot in the chest.

Medics rushed him to Harlem Hospital, but he could not be saved.

Police are still working to identify the man, who was not carrying identification.

There were no immediate arrests.