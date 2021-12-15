Man shot to death in Manor late Tuesday, the third homicide for sheriff's office in a week

A man in his 20s was found shot to death in Manor late Tuesday, the third homicide case for the Travis County sheriff's office in a week.

Authorities responded at 9:53 p.m. Tuesday to the 13500 block of James Garfield Street, the sheriff's office said in a statement. Once at the home, deputies found the man with with a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to deputies.

Investigators, after speaking with witnesses, said it appeared the shooting was an isolated incident. The homicide as of Wednesday morning was still under investigation.

Deputies found a victim in separate shooting last week

Last week on Dec. 8, deputies found another shooting victim at around 11 a.m. in the 1800 block of Cheddar Loop in North Austin.

Authorities were called in to check on the welfare of a resident at an apartment complex, where they found 36-year-old Joseph Neal dead with a gunshot wound in car parked inside a garage.

Evidence at the scene showed the wound was not self-inflicted as investigators initially thought, but was instead a homicide.

"Detectives are following several leads and have conducted interviews with people close to Neal," a statement from the sheriff's office said this week. "Evidence indicates this was an isolated incident."

The next day, deputies found yet another homicide victim in the 300 block of Buffalo Ridge Drive in Southern Travis County.

Authorities were also asked to check on a Manchaca resident after a caller reported that large packages were piling up in front of a neighbor's home. The neighbor had not been seen in several days.

Deputies arrived at the home and found 60-year-old Catherine Ngongoseke inside the home with multiple stab wounds.

"Detectives are actively working the case and have developed a person of interest, who has reportedly left the country," according to a sheriff's office statement.

Also on Tuesday night, Manor police were called out to another shooting death in the 11900 blk of Jaime Drive.

Authorities at the scene of the shooting found a 17-year-old Weiss High School student with a gunshot wound to the head, a statement from Manor police said. However, authorities said the shooting as of Wednesday morning appeared to be an accident.

Anyone with information about any of the cases is asked to call the sheriff's office tip line at 512-854-1444 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477.

