Man shot to death at Memphis gas station, police say
One man is dead after gunfire rang out at a Memphis gas station around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, according to Memphis Police.
Police said a man was shot to death at a B.P gas station on East Parkway South.
The man was already dead by the time police arrived.
If you have any information about this shooting death, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
