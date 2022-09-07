Man shot to death at Memphis gas station, police say

One man is dead after gunfire rang out at a Memphis gas station around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, according to Memphis Police.

Police said a man was shot to death at a B.P gas station on East Parkway South.

The man was already dead by the time police arrived.

If you have any information about this shooting death, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

