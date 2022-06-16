Man shot to death in Memphis neighborhood, police say

A man lost his life Wednesday after bullets flew in a Memphis neighborhood, according to Memphis Police.

A man died after being shot on Hudson St. around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 15.

Police said the gunfire happened around 3:30 p.m. on Hudson Street in between the Binghampton and Highland Heights neighborhoods.

One man was struck by the gunfire and rushed to Regional One Hospital, police said.

Sadly, that man was pronounced deceased at the hospital, according to Memphis Police.

Police said one person is being questioned in connection to the man’s death.

