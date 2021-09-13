Man shot to death in Moorhead is identified, search for suspect continues

Police on Monday identified the man who was shot to death in Moorhead late last week as they continue to press their search for any suspects.

Abdi Mohamed Abdi, age 32, of Fargo, was shot about 8 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of S. 17th Street, police said. Abdi died at the scene.

"No suspects are in custody, and this is still a very active investigation," a police statement read.

Police, the Clay County Sheriff's Office, and the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension "are currently working on several leads" in connection with the shooting, the statement continued.

Anyone with information is being urged to call the Red River Regional Dispatch Center at 1-701-451-7660.

