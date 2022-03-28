Man shot to death near Berkley Ave. in Chesapeake, police say

Police are investigating after a man was shot to death Sunday afternoon in Chesapeake, near the Norfolk city line.

Shortly before 4 p.m., someone flagged down a Norfolk police officer to report a man lying on the ground in a vacant lot in the 2000 block of Berkley Avenue, near the intersection with Campostella Road. The officers found the man with gunshot wounds and began trying to help.

Around the same time, dispatchers received several reports of shots fired in the area. Chesapeake police responded to the scene and took over until medics arrived.

The man, who was not publicly identified Sunday night, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not identified a suspect.

Anyone with information that will help investigators is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-562-5887.

