Man shot to death near downtown Petersburg apartments

PETERSBURG − Petersburg Police are on the scene of an apparent fatal shooting Tuesday afternoon near the intersection of West Wythe and Perry streets.

According to an alert from the department, the shooting happened sometime after 4 p.m.. "There is a heavy police presence, and we are asking the public to avoid this area," the alert read.

Witnesses at the scene tell The Progress-Index that a man's body covered by a sheet was viewed in a parking lot adjacent to the Perry Street Lofts apartment complex.

If ruled a homicide, it would be Petersburg's 22nd of the year, tying the record mark for murders set in 2020. It also comes less than 24 hours after two siblings were found shot to death at a Battlefield Park residence in an apparent murder-suicide.

