Man shot to death near Hickory Hill

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after an overnight shooting on Mount Moriah Road near Hickory Hill, Memphis Police say.

According to police, officers responded to the shooting at 6217 Mount Moriah Road Extended at 12:44 a.m. A man was located on the scene and transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, where he later died from his injuries.

📲 Download the WREG App today and stay up to date with breaking news and weather.

📧 Sign up for WREG newsletters and have the latest top stories sent right to your inbox.

📡 See more breaking news, local news and weather from WREG.com for Memphis and the Mid-South.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.