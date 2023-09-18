Man shot to death near McLane High School in Fresno. Detectives, police chief at scene

A man was killed in a shooting Monday afternoon near Cedar and Clinton avenues just south of the McLane High School campus in Fresno, police said.

The shooting occurred around 3:30 p.m. in the 4200 block of East Union Avenue in a neighborhood that’s also next to Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

Police said the victim appeared to be his young 20s, and homicide detectives responded to the scene to launch an investigation.

Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama also was at the scene of the killing.

A Fresno County Sheriff’s Office deputy who was in the area was the first to respond, police said.

An update from police on the killing was expected.

Police officers respond to the scene of a homicide in the 4200 block of East Union Avenue near Cedar and Clinton avenues in Fresno, California, on Monday, Sept. 18, 2023.

Police officers respond to the scene of a homicide in the 4200 block of East Union Avenue near Cedar and Clinton avenues in Fresno, California, on Monday, Sept. 18, 2023.