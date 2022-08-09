Man shot to death near motel in Northeast Memphis, police say

A man is dead after gunfire near a motel in Northeast Memphis on Monday night, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Memphis Police said they responded to a shooting at 1585 Sycamore View Rd. around 7 p.m.

That’s the address of a Motel 6 in Northeast Memphis, according to Google Maps.

When police arrived, they said a man was already dead from the shooting at the scene.

Three men wanted in connection to the shooting took off in a red sedan with tinted windows, police said.

If you have any information who those men are or where they may be, Memphis Police urge you to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Any information leading to an arrest, in this case, could be worth up to $2,000.

