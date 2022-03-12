Man shot to death in Newport News home Friday; family member taken into custody

A man was shot to death in a Newport News home on Friday afternoon.

Police got a call at 1:46 p.m. about a shooting in the 400 block of Ashway Cove, off Warwick Boulevard north of the Peninsula Memorial Park cemetery.

The officers arrived at the home four minutes later and found a man wounded inside the house. He was pronounced dead on the scene by Newport News Fire Department medics.

The man’s name and age were not immediately released.

Police said another man — a family member — was taken into custody in the incident. But it wasn’t clear on Saturday morning whether or not charges have been filed against him.

“There is no threat to the public and police are not looking for any other person of interest in connection with this incident,” spokeswoman Julie Ann Sanchez wrote in a news release Friday.

