Man shot to death in Norfolk; investigation underway

Lyndon German, The Virginian-Pilot
·1 min read

A man died in a shooting Sunday night in Norfolk, police say.

Officers responded to a report about a shooting around 10:15 p.m. in the 4700 block of Denver Avenue near Norfolk’s Coleman Place neighborhood, police say.

Police discovered a man who was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information about this incident has been released. This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

Lyndon German, frederick.german@virginiamedia.com

