Man shot to death in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after a shooting in North Memphis Saturday afternoon, Memphis Police say.

According to reports, officers responded to a man-down call in the 1000 block of Stonewall street at 3:53 p.m. A man with multiple gunshot wounds was pronounced dead on the scene.

There is no suspect information available at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

