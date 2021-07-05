Man shot to death in north Minneapolis

A man is dead after a shooting Sunday afternoon in north Minneapolis. It was the city's 46th homicide of the year, according to Star Tribune records.

Minneapolis police responded to a report of gunshots in the 2600 block of N. Logan Avenue about 3:50 p.m., according to police spokesman John Elder. They found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Officers rendered emergency medical assistance and the victim was taken to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale, where he died shortly after arrival, Elder said.

Preliminary investigation indicated that an altercation occurred between people familiar with one another, resulting in gunfire, Elder said.

No arrests have been made and the victim's age and identity have not been released. Elder said officers took several people to headquarters for questioning as investigators worked at the scene. A suspect had fled the scene before the officers arrived.

Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may be submitted electronically at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org. All tips are anonymous and those providing information leading to an arrest and a conviction may be eligible for a financial reward.