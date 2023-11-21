Man shot to death by Oneonta police; SBI called in to investigate

Special agents with the State Bureau of Investigation are looking at a fatal officer-involved shooting in Oneonta, according to a news release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

John Joseph Hamilton, 32, was shot to death Monday during a standoff with Oneonta police.

According to the release, officers were called to the 1000 block of Sand Valley Road after reports of someone beating on the doors of residences there.

They encountered Hampton, who fled on foot into a wooded area, according to news reports. Officers used a Taser on him, but he still fought away from them, and the standoff ensued. Hampton brandished a weapon, according to the release, and shots were exchanged, leaving Hampton dead and an Oneonta officer with a leg wound, according to news reports.

The officer was airlifted to a Birmingham hospital for treatment.

The Oneonta Police Department requested the SBI investigation. The findings will be submitted to the Blount County District Attorney’s Office once it’s complete.

This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: Man shot to death by Oneonta police