Man shot to death outside apartment complex. Fresno Police investigating

A man in his 50s or 60s was found shot to death outside a southwest Fresno apartment complex early Saturday morning.

Fresno Police responded to an alert from ShotSpotter, the audio surveillance system, of four gunshots fired near Tulare Street and Collins Avenue at 5 a.m. They found a severely injured man on the ground.

He was transported to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno, where he died.

The man was not identified.

Police are investigating the homicide.

