Man shot to death outside Houston gas station, 2 others injured

A Foreign Office minister has been told the Government has pocketed “blood money” on £11billion of frozen assets in the UK amassed by Colonel Muammar Gaddaffi in a stormy private meeting. James Cleverly, the Middle East minister, was told it was a “disgrace” that HM Treasury pockets millions of pounds a year in tax on £11billion of frozen Libyan assets in the UK when it could go to IRA bomb victims. MPs and campaigners are furious the Government is refusing to publish a report by William Shawcross into whether some of the cash can be used to benefit British victims of IRA bombs that used Libyan supplied Semtex. The 90 page report from Mr Shawcross - which was commissioned by Boris Johnson when he was Foreign Secretary - is understood to recommend that millions of pounds of tax paid on the assets could be diverted to helping the families. Speaking to MPs last week, Mr Shawcross refused to set out in detail the options for compensation for victims of IRA Libyan Semtex. One of the problems was identifying “honourably” all of the many victims of IRA Libyan Semtex who might benefit. However he admitted that there was a “strong argument” that some of the millions paid in tax on the assets should be handed to the families of victims. In all £21million in tax has been paid on the frozen assets since 2016/17. Mr Shawcross said: “There is a strong argument that that tax could be hypothecated by the Exchequer, and it would have to be a government decision, to go towards a scheme for victims of Gaddafi-IRA terrorism.” The following day the MPs clashed with Mr Cleverly at a private meeting. DUP MP member Ian Paisley told Mr Cleverly that the Government was “accepting blood money” by pocketing the tax paid on the frozen assets.