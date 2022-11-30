Man shot to death outside Jacksonville Monday night

Nov. 29—Police said a man was killed in a shooting outside Jacksonville Monday night.

A male was found dead from a gunshot wound when Jackson County sheriff's deputies arrived at 7:24 p.m. in the 2300 block of Little Applegate Road, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

Neither the victim nor a suspect were named, but witnesses named a possible suspect, police said in the release.

The victim's identification in pending notification of next of kin, police said.