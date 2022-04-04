Man shot to death outside luxury apartment complex in Midtown

Police have shut down a busy section of Midtown Atlanta to investigate a deadly shooting.

Atlanta police responded to shots fired call around 2:45 a.m. outside The Dagny luxury apartments on Juniper Street.

When officers arrived, they found a man shot to death on the sidewalk.

Police told Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach that they believe the victim was targeted outside the apartment complex.

Police also said they are working to confirm if the victim lived at the complex or not.

There is no description of the suspect at this time. Investigators are asking anyone who may have video to contact them.

The intersections of Juniper Street at 7th and Juniper Street at 8th Street have been blocked off. Police said they expect the area to be closed until at least 6 a.m.

