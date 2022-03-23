A man shot to death outside his Tacoma home has been identified.

Steven Elmendorf, 61, died March 16 of a gunshot wound to the torso, according to the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Somebody called 911 just before 6 p.m. to report a fight that led to the shooting in the 7000 block of East B Street.

When officers arrived, they found Elmendorf suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

Nobody has been arrested in connection with the homicide.

Police have not released details about the shooting.