Man shot to death over dispute about woman, police say

A 38-year-old man is dead after he was shot to death, DeKalb County police say.

On Aug. 11, officers responded to Hatton Drive, finding Darius Arnold dead in Scottsdale, Ga. near Interstate 285, with multiple gunshot wounds, police say.

Police say Arnold got into an argument with one of the suspects over a woman acquaintance, leading to Arnold’s death.

Two suspects, Zaira Jones, 27, and Jacquez McDonald, 21, have been charged with homicide.

Both are currently in the DeKalb County Jail.

