Man shot to death overnight at Lauren Ridge apartments in Lexington

A man was shot to death early Saturday on an outside stairway at the Lauren Ridge apartments in Lexington, the Lexington Police Department said.

According to a statement released by police, the shooting was reported around 2 a.m. Saturdays. Officers who responded to the call found a man in an outside stairway with a gunshot wound to his upper body.

Lexington County EMS took the man to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The Lexington County Coroner’s Office has yet to release the victim’s name.

Police believe the shooting was an isolated incident and that the assailant or assailants fled in a vehicle immediately after the shooting. Lauren Ridge tenants were asked to shelter in place following the incident.

The Lexington Police Department is encouraging residents to come forward with any information or home security footage they might have. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Payton at 803-358-7271, call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC, or submit a tip online.