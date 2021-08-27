Man shot to death in Park Place section of Norfolk, police say

Police say a man is dead after a shooting that occurred Thursday night in Norfolk.

Around 11:05 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of West 28th Street.

At the scene, officials discovered a gunshot victim. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, no suspects have been identified and police have yet to release the identity of the victim.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Norfolk Police Department’s tip line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip http://p3tips.com/1126.

Lyndon German, frederick.german@virginiamedia.com