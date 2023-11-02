Man shot to death in pickup truck in University Park

The Los Angeles Police Department is looking for the shooter or shooters who killed a man as he sat in a pickup truck in University Park Wednesday night.

The shooting was reported at about 11:30 p.m. at West 23rd Street and Ellendale Place, according to reports on the Citizen app.

The victim, a man whose identity has not been released, was found unresponsive inside of the truck and declared dead at the scene.

Multiple bullet holes could be seen in the truck’s windshield, and police found several shell casings in the street.

A motive for the killing has not been established, and the investigation is ongoing.

