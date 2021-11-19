Man shot to death on Queens street

The NYPD is on the hunt for the shooter who blasted a man in the head, chest and leg on a Queens street early Friday.

Officers responding to a 911 call found the victim, believed to be in his 20s, sprawled near the corner of 232nd St. and Merrick Blvd. in Laurelton around 4:30 a.m., according to cops.

EMS rushed the victim to Long Island Jewish Hospital-Valley Stream, but he could not be saved, police said.

Cops were trying to identify the victim Friday morning.

No arrests have been made. Investigators were scouring the Laurelton shopping strip looking for surveillance footage that can help identify the gunman.