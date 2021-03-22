Man shot to death riding a public transit bus in Broward, deputies say

Monique O. Madan
·1 min read

A man was shot dead while riding a public transit bus Sunday afternoon, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened shortly before 2 p.m. Deputies say a 911 caller reported the shooting near the intersection of Southwest 35th Street and South State Road 7 in West Park.

When Broward sheriff’s deputies arrived, they found a 40-year-old man with several gunshot wounds to his abdomen. Paramedics took him to the hospital where he died. Deputies did not release his identity on Sunday.

Officials say they established a perimeter and canvassed the area for the unknown shooter, who as of Sunday night had not been located.

“Crime scene and homicide detectives are on scene actively investigating the circumstances surrounding this shooting,” said BSO spokesman Gerdy St. Louis.

