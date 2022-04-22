Man shot to death at rural Chowchilla home, Madera deputies say. Deputies seek answers

A man was gunned down near a Chowchilla home on Thursday night, according to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to the home on 15 3/4 Road north of Highway 152 about 9 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office.

The man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds on the rural property, deputies said.

Emergency personnel attempted life-saving measures, but the man ultimately died from his wounds, the sheriff’s office said.

The motive for the killing the man is still under investigation, and the shooter fled the scene before deputies arrived, according to the sheriff’s office.