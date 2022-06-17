Man shot to death in Selma. Police say suspect on a bicycle was the shooter

Police in Selma arrested a bicyclist on suspicion of murder late Thursday after a driver was shot to death in the central part of the Fresno County city.

A spokesman said the incident took place at Arrants and C streets, where officers were sent to check on a shots-fired call. Witnesses told officers that a man on a bicycle was chasing the driver in a white car. The bicyclist shot out a window of the car.

Officers then received a call from a hospital, where the driver sought aid for a gunshot wound. The driver died a shot time later.

Police located the suspect at Locust Street and Rose Avenue, and took him into custody. He was not immediately identified.