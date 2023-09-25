Man shot to death after shooting at Orange County deputies identified

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspect in a deputy-involved shooting that happened over the weekend.

According to a news release, deputies received calls Saturday that 45-year-old Jorge Ramirez-Rivera was shooting a gun in the backyard of a home on Suncreek Court, near South John Young Parkway.

Then, they received calls around 1 a.m. Sunday, saying he was pointing a gun at passing drivers and had threatened his roommate.

Sheriff John Mina said deputies tried to negotiate with Ramirez-Rivera, and when he came outside, they tased him. But the suspect pulled out a gun and shot at the deputies.

Ramirez-Rivera died at the scene.

The sheriff’s office said no deputies were injured, and the four deputies involved are on temporary paid administrative leave, as is standard protocol for deputy-involved shootings.

