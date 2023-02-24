Man shot to death in south Dallas homicide, police say

A 31-year-old man was shot to death in south Dallas early Thursday, officials said.

The Dallas Police Department said officers responded to a shooting call in the 3300 block of Al Lipscomb Way around 1:15 a.m. The victim, identified by authorities as Nathan Brown, was taken to a local hospital and later died from his injuries.

Police said they believe Brown was shot by a man who left the scene. It’s not clear if any suspects are in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Ronald Kramer at 214-671-3608 or by email at Ronald.kramer@dallaspolice.gov.