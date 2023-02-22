Man shot to death in south Dallas; suspect in custody, police say

A man was shot to death in south Dallas on Tuesday morning, and a suspect is in custody, officials said.

The Dallas Police Department said officers responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of Coombs Street shortly after 8 a.m. They found a man with gunshot wounds at that location. The victim died at a local hospital, police said.

Authorities arrested 27-year-old Bradley Eakin as the suspected shooter. Eakin is in the Dallas County Jail and faces a charge of murder, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing and the Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the victim, officials said.