Man shot to death in South Norfolk area of Chesapeake, police say; 1 in custody

A man was fatally shot in Chesapeake’s South Norfolk neighborhood Wednesday, police said.

The shooting is the city’s first homicide of 2022.

Chesapeake police were called to the shooting, located in the 2500 block of Lanier Street, at 6:48 p.m. At the scene, officers found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not released the man’s identity.

A suspect is in custody, police said. Authorities have not released information about the suspect’s identity or motive.

An investigation into the circumstances of the shooting is ongoing. Authorities are asking anyone with information to call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Ali Sullivan, 757-677-1974, ali.sullivan@virginiamedia.com