Man shot to death in southern Durham, 2nd fatal shooting in city in 24 hours

One man was killed and another injured Thursday afternoon, the second fatal shooting in the Bull City in under 24 hours.

Officers responded to a gunshot wound call in the 300 block of Avon Lake Drive. around 4:32 p.m., according to a Durham Police Department news release. The address is just east of Hope Valley Farms off Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway.

They found two men, one of whom was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was taken to a local hospital with life threatening injuries.

Police have not released the men’s names or provided any other information except to say the shooting does not appear to be a random incident.

It came just hours after Police Chief Patrice Andrews reported an increase in shooting incidents and homicides during a first quarter crime update to the Durham City Council.

Thursday’s shooting came less than 24 hours after a woman was fatally shot on Glasson Drive off Mooreene Road around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday. Police still have not released her name or provided other details about the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting on Avon Lake Drive is asked to call Investigator C. Bernock at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29414 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.

CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.