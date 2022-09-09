Man shot to death in southern Durham, police say

Durham police are investigating a fatal shooting late Thursday night in the 200 block of Kent Lake Drive in southern Durham.

Officers responded to a disturbance with a weapon call at 11:57 p.m., according to a news release.

They found a man, whose name has not been released, who had been shot. Emergency Medical Service workers pronounced him dead at the scene

The shooting does not appear to be random, the release stated.

Police provided no other information such as a possible motive for the shooting or any information about possible suspect(s).

The shooting came hours after the Durham City Council discussed multiple efforts to fight gun violence in the Bull City, including the pending launch of ShotSpotter, a gunshot surveillance service that alerts police to the sound of possible gunfire.

Anyone with information about Thursday’s shooting is asked to call Investigator A. Harton at 919-560-4440, ext. 29312 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.