A 24-year-old man was gunned down early Tuesday in Fresno’s 17th homicide so far this year, according to police.

The violence happened about 2 a.m. near Frank H. Ball Park on Mayor Avenue north of Mono Street, police said.

Officers found the man with “numerous gunshot wounds,” Sgt. Diana Trueba Vega said.

He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where he died, police said.