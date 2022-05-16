Man shot to death in Suffolk, police say

Ali Sullivan, The Virginian-Pilot

A man was fatally shot Sunday night in Suffolk, police said.

Emergency dispatchers received multiple calls about shots being fired in the 100 block of Nancy Drive at 8:21 p.m. At the scene, located off Carolina Road, Suffolk police found a man dead from gunfire.

No further information was released as of Monday morning. Police are asking anyone with information to contact the police department or to call the Crime Line at 1-888-562-5887, Option 5.

Ali Sullivan, 757-677-1974, ali.sullivan@virginiamedia.com

