Man shot to death in Tampa, police say

A man was found shot to death in a vehicle in Tampa Tuesday night, according to police.

Officers responded to the 1700 block of E. Idell Street around 6 p.m. to investigate a shooting report and discovered the man’s body in the front seat of a black Nissan sedan, the Tampa Police Department said in a news release. He had gunshot wounds to his upper body.

The man was described as being in his early to mid-20s.

Detectives are searching for witnesses, police said. Anyone with any information about the case is asked to call Tampa police at 813-231-6130. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-TIPS (8477).