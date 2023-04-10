Man shot to death in Tampa, police say

A man is dead after being shot in Tampa early Monday morning, according to police.

Officers were sent to the 4500 block of N 34th Street in response to an alert from the city’s Shotspotter gunshot detection system shortly before 5:30 a.m., the Tampa Police Department said in an afternoon news release.

They found a man dead from “a gunshot wound to the upper body” in the area, which is located near the intersection with E Emma Street, police said.

No additional information was released about the ongoing investigation.

Anyone who has information about the shooting is asked to contact the Police Department at 813-231-6130 or through Tip411 on the TampaPD app. To be eligible for a cash reward, tips can be reported anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-8477, going to www.CrimeStoppersTB.com or using the group’s mobile app.