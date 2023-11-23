Man shot to death on Thanksgiving Day in Fresno. Suspect fled the scene, police say

A man was shot and killed on Thanksgiving Day in east-central Fresno.

The homicide happened around 12:11 p.m. on the 4200 block of East White Avenue, near Cedar and Belmont avenues, Fresno police Lt. Mike Gebhart said.

Officers arrived and found a man in his 40s with multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers and emergency-personnel began life-saving efforts, but the man was pronounced dead.

It was believed that the victim and suspect were involved in a disturbance before shots were fired, Gebhart said.

The suspect was believed to have ran after the shooting in a southern direction through an alley.

Deputies with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office helped police in a search for the suspect in nearby businesses with a K-9.

It was not known if the two knew each other, Gebhart said, or how many shots were fired.

Homicide detectives were looking for witnesses and canvassing for surveillance video.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-621-7000.