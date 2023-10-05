Man shot to death Thursday on East Side of Aurora

Aurora police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 47-year-old man Thursday on the city’s East Side.

Shortly before noon, dispatchers received several 911 calls reporting shots fired and a gunshot victim in the 100 block of North Calhoun Street, officials said in a news release.

Police arrived and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds in the back yard of a home. Aurora paramedics took the man to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later, officials said.

The identity of the man who was killed is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Police continue to investigate the shooting and ask anyone with information to call the Aurora Police Department Investigations Division at 630-256-5500. People can also leave anonymous tips by calling Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at 630-892-1000 or by going to p3tips.com/135.

