Man shot to death in Titusville in suspected drug deal gone bad

Titusville detectives are trying to determine whether a drug deal may be involved in a shooting that left a man dead in a home late Sunday.

The deadly shooting is the fourth reported homicide to take place in Brevard County this year.

The incident happened at about 8 p.m. Sunday.

Titusville officers were responding to reports of gunfire. Witnesses also said that a vehicle was spotted speeding along Knox McRae Drive and Jupiter Avenue.

Officers arrived and found a car on the north end of Jupiter Avenue with a body inside. Officers reported that the man had an apparent gunshot wound to the torso. A search of the unidentified car uncovered drugs along with a handgun and ammunition.

Police have not identified the person shot.

A $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest has also been issued. Anyone with information can call CRIMELINE or 1-800-423-TIPS and remain anonymous.

