A man was shot to death in a vehicle in Durham on Friday night, police say

A man was shot to death in a vehicle Friday night in Durham.

Police said Durham officers were called to a shooting on Holloway Street near South Adams Street shortly before 11 p.m. They found a man suffering from gunshot wounds in a vehicle. Emergency responders pronounced him dead at the scene.

The shooting appeared to be targeted, police say. They have not released the victim’s name and age or any details about the vehicle.

Police have also not said whether they have a suspect.

The shooting comes at the end of a violent year in Durham, marking 44 shooting deaths in the city in 2022. According to Durham police, there had been 721 shootings in the city as of Dec. 10, the most recent data available, including 233 people shot.

Durham police say an investigation is ongoing and ask anyone with information on the crime to call CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.